Mistrial declared over ill jurors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A mistrial was declared in a Fort Wayne man’s murder trial yesterday because too many jurors called in sick.

According to the Journal Gazette, Judge David Zent declared a mistrial in Michael Anderson Jr.’s case Thursday after three jury members called in sick over two days, leaving the court one person short even after seating alternate jurors.

Zent added that social distancing is enforced in the courtroom and maks are strongly recommended, but did not say if they were sick due to COVID-19.

Anderson is accused of shooting a 21-year-old man to death outside of the Broadway Grill back in September 2019. There’s no word on when another trial attempt will happen.