Arrest made in September 28, 2019 murder at Broadway Grill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Homicide Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the September 28, 2019 homicide that occurred at the Broadway Grill.

Officers served a warrant to 22-year-old Michael Anderson Jr. at the Allen County Jail where he was being held on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Anderson is charged with the murder of Jaylin Robinson.

Officers were called to the Broadway Grill on September 28 on reports of shots fired. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department stated that there were several calls and witnesses to the shooting.