GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Gas City Police are searching for a missing girl.

Skylea Carmack, 10, pictured above, was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the 200 block of East South D Street in Gas City.

She is approximately five feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Mario and Luigi on it with black pants.

If you have seen her or have any information, please call the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278.