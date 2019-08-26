Missing Fort Wayne man’s body found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man missing since Jan. 23 has been found and identified.

The body of Jabari Mbwelera, 26, has been found in the Maumee River near Sherwood, Ohio, according to the Journal Gazette. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office says he was found in the river near U.S. 127 on May 24. He was identified using DNA.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest in May after a man says he was attacked by Mbwelera. He was last heard from on Jan. 16 when he called for a ride home from a Lassus Handy Dandy gas station on Spy Run Avenue.

Anyone with information on the case should call Fort Wayne police.