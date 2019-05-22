Arrest warrant out for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man reported missing in January now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police have issued a warrant for Jabari Mbwelera according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Mbwelera was last heard from on January 26 when he called for a ride home from a gas station on Spy Run.

Now, police say Mbwelera was brought back to another man’s apartment and made him a sandwich. That’s when the victim says Mbwelera struck him in the head, arm and chest with a frying pan before stabbing his arms with a knife.

An affadavit says Mbwelera then dragged the victim into the bathroom and put him in the bathtub before leaving.

Mbwelera is facing a charge of battery.