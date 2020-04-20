Middle Waves postponed to summer of 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 2020 Middle Waves Music Festival has been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was to be held on June 12-13 at Electric Works. Organizers say they are working to bring a similar lineup as was planned for 2020.

All tickets purchased for 2020 will transfer for the 2021 festival or can be refunded. More details will be emailed out to ticket holders in the next 30 days. For immediate requests, contact tickets@middlewaves.com.