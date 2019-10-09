Middle Waves moving to Electric Works and McCulloch Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Middle Waves Music Festival is moving to Electric Works and McCulloch Park in 2020.

The festival will be held at the east campus of the old General Electric plant and the park on June 12 and 13 of next year.

This will mark the fourth year for the festival, which was previously held at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. The nonprofit event presented by Sweetwater includes more than 20 artists on three stages, food trucks, beverages, art, events and of course, music.

“Electric Works will be a place where diverse communities come together to generate energy, innovation, and a larger, more dynamic community,” says Crystal Vann Wallstrom of Electric Works. “Middle Waves has been doing just that for the last three years in its own innovative way. The decision to host Middle Waves here was simple—‘absolutely.’”

Pre-sales are set to begin next month, with the lineup announcement and all ticket sales expected early next year.

For more information on Middle Waves, visit their website.