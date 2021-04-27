Men accused of dismembering victim’s body

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A probable cause affidavit reveals that the subject of a recent Silver Alert was killed and dismembered at a Fort Wayne storage unit.

This comes after Shane Nguyen, 55, went missing on April 23.

RELATED: Police arrest three suspected of Silver Alert murder

According to court records, Matthew Cramer II, 21 of Elkhart County, is facing murder, resisting law enforcement and abuse of a corpse charges. Meanwhile, Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 20 of Elkhart County, faces charges of assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement and abuse of a corpse charges. A third man–Cody Clements–is in custody, but charges have not been filed against him.

Fort Wayne Police saw Nguyen’s van and tried to pull it over on Sunday morning. However, the van fled and crashed near the BP gas station at Lake Avenue and North Anthony Blvd.

That’s when officers discovered Nguyen’s dismembered body.

Court documents reveal that Cramer told police that he asked Nguyen for a ride. But he later told Nguyen that he planned to kill him before they reached Fort Wayne.

Cramer told police that after reaching the storage unit on Coliseum Blvd., he put Nguyen in a chokehold until he passed out. Then after hitting Nguyen’s head on the pavement, he allegedly pulled him into the storage unit to kill him.

Police found a hardware store receipt for tarps, a hacksaw, hacksaw blades, a plastic tub, two shovels and a large knife.

Carreon-Hamilton told police that he wasn’t there for the killing, but assisted Cramer with the plan to dispose of Nguyen’s body.

However, police found the men after they loaded the body into the van, starting the chase.