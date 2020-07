FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have been searching for Martrell Weaver, and that search is over.

Sgt. Sofia Rosales Scatena tells WOWO News that Weaver has been arrested in Mansfield, Ohio by U.S. Marshals. He’s a person of interest in the shooting death of Amanda Hoglund on June 24th. This is a developing story.