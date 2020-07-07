FWPD seeking info on possible connection to woman’s shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are still looking for a man who they say is connected to the death of a woman killed in an “execution-style” shooting last month.

22-year-old Amanda Hoglund was shot to death in broad daylight in a driveway back on June 24th.

The FWPD tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they’re looking for 23-year-old Martrell Weaver, to talk to him about the shooting, but he’s been avoiding them.

Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena says the police department knows that there are people actively hiding Weaver, who pleaded guilty two years ago to shooting a man in the leg over a confrontation at a fast-food restaurant.

Weaver was sentenced to work release and home detention in that case.