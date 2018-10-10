Man who admitted to fatal shooting of grandson dies

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A 73-year-old Paulding County man who was arrested for the fatal shooting of his own grandson has died.

William Miller II was facing one count of Aggravated Murder after being arrested in May. He told police at the time he had ordered his grandson to get out of his house, and when the 19-year-old didn’t leave, he shot him in the chest, then called 911.

The Oakwood man had been transferred to a psychiatric hospital soon after his arrest, then transported to another hospital last month for health issues.

Sheriff Jason Landers says Miller died of natural causes Tuesday night.