911 call audio includes man admit to shooting of grandson

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOWO): A 73-year-old Paulding County man can be heard on tape unapologetically telling a 911 dispatcher he shot his wife’s grandson in the chest.

“I just shot a little son of a (expletive) in my house,” William Miller tells a 911 dispatcher. “I told him to get the hell out of my house and he didn’t leave.”

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the dispatcher pressed Miller for more information, and after revealing the victim was his wife’s grandson, Miller screams at the dispatcher: “I need a damned ambulance.”

Someone can be heard crying loudly in the background of the call.

Miller is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Evan Holcombe. He claims Holcombe had acted aggressively towards him before he shot Holcombe.

The Oakwood man is currently awaiting his first court appearance.