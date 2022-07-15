Man wanted in Anthony Blvd. stabbing arrested in Alabama

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say the suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday morning stabbing at a gas station that left a man in serious condition has been arrested in Alabama.

Kevin Leon Coleman was arrested in Uniontown on Friday at 2 p.m. with the help of US Marshals and Alabama law enforcement. He is facing an aggravated battery charge.

Police say Coleman and the victim got into an argument while inside the Marathon gas station located in the 5400 block of South Anthony Blvd. Then it continued outside and then Coleman got into his car, quickly got out and stabbed the victim before he fled in his car.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition was downgraded to serious condition.