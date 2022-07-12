UPDATED: FWPD investigating stabbing at southeast side gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Tuesday morning stabbing at a southeast side gas station that left one person injured.

Police were called to the Marathon in the 5400 block of South Anthony Blvd. at 10:12 a.m. Officers say two men were arguing inside the gas station and continued into the parking lot. As one man got into his vehicle to leave, he stopped, got out and stabbed the victim in the upper torso area. The stabber then fled the area in his vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was then downgraded to serious while at the hospital.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, FWPD at 260-427-1201 or use the anonymous, free P3 Tips app.