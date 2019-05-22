Man killed following police chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a police chase in Fort Wayne overnight.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says the pursuit started at about 2 a.m. when officers patrolling the area of Reed and Baxter Streets heard shots fired nearby. It ended when the fleeing suspect’s car crashed into an empty home at the intersection of Oliver and Grier Streets.

Shaquille I. Kelly, 26 of Fort Wayne, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was gunshot wounds to the chest, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The case remains under investigation.