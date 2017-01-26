Prosecutor: FWPD officer killed knife-wielding suspect in self-defense

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): No charges will be filed against a Fort Wayne Police officer who fatally shot a man last October.

The investigation into the October 8th shooting death of 62-year-old Charles Antrup at the Hallmark Inn on East Washington Blvd found that officer Christopher Hawthorne opened fire after Antrup advanced on Hawthorne while holding a knife and refusing to drop it. Police say Antrup said he was “going to kill someone” while approaching Hawthorne.

Antrup reached a distance of 2 to 3 feet from Hawthorne and as he still refused to drop the knife in his hand, the officer opened fire.

Antrup’s blood alcohol level at the time was more than double the legal limit.