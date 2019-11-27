Man serving time for fatal crash wants home detention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who fled the scene of a fatal crash more than two years ago wants to serve the rest of his prison sentence on home detention.

Justin Votaw was already sentenced to three years of home detention for leaving the scene of a fiery crash – that he caused – that killed two people and injured three others back in February 2017, but he violated the terms of that detention by failing a couple of drug tests and was ordered to finish his sentence in prison.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Votaw’s lawyer says his good behavior since then should let him go back to home detention.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on that argument.