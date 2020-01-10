Man sentenced to two years for killing, torturing kitten

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to one year in prison for killing and torturing a kitten.

Andrew Gibbs was sentenced to two years for torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, with one year suspended according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Gibbs was also sentenced to one year on an animal cruelty charge. His sentences will run concurrently.

He must also pay a $250 fine, and can no longer own an animal.

Gibbs was arrested last July after he was accused by his former roommate of torturing and killing a kitten and injuring another in October 2018.