Fort Wayne man arrested for torturing, killing kitten

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne man wanted for allegedly killing his roommate’s kitten has been arrested.

An arrest warrant was issued for Andrew Gibbs, 27, on June 26 after he reportedly killed his roommate’s kitten and injured another cat back in October.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports Gibbs was picked up on Monday. He is facing charges of animal cruelty and torturing, and will appear in court for his initial hearing this Wednesday, July 3.