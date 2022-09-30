Man sentenced to more than 42 years in 2020 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was sentenced to 42-and-a-half years in prison Friday for shooting another man in a wheelchair in 2020.

Gregory Vaughn Jr., 35, was sentenced after he was found guilty back in August of attempted murder and theft of a firearm according to the Journal Gazette.

Vaughn shot Anthony Davis Jr. at least seven times in the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail at the Villa Capri Apartments back on March 3, 2020. Davis was left in serious condition from the shooting. He died on April 9 according to one of his sisters.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Illinois

Vaughn was arrested by US Marshals on an outstanding warrant in Waukegan, Illinois in April of 2020.