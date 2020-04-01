Fort Wayne man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Illinois

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man wanted for attempted murder was arrested Wednesday in Waukegan, Illinois.

Gregory Vaughn Jr., 32, was arrested by US Marshals on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder without incident and is in jail in Illinois awaiting extradition back to Fort Wayne.

Vaughn is accused of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail at the Villa Capri Apartments that left a man in serious condition back on March 3rd.