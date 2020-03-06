Man sentenced to 84 years for hammer attack and shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man convicted last month of attacking two women with a hammer and then shooting them has been sentenced to 84 years behind bars.

Raymond Demby, 53, was sentenced Friday in court after he was convicted on charges of attempted murder, auto theft, burglary and other charges according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man convicted for attack on two women

Demby broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and struck a woman and her 18-year-old daughter in the head with a hammer and then shot them in April 2018.

Demby told the court that he will appeal his sentence.