Man sentenced to 8 years for beating, choking girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday to beating and choking his girlfriend last December.

Jalen Perry, 21, pleaded guilty in June to multiple charges in the Dec. 4 attack. Perry was sentenced to eight years of a 10-year sentence for confinement, along with two years each for domestic battery, strangulation, theft and resisting law enforcement according to the Journal Gazette. Those sentences will be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay nearly $14,000.

Perry was arrested after chase that ended with him crashing his girlfriend’s car.

Court documents reveal that Perry shoved the victim to the ground, punched her in the back and face, told her she was “Satan” and threatened to cut off her toes in the incident at a home on the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive.