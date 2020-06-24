Man pleads guilty to beating and choking girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty to beating and choking his girlfriend last December.

Jalen Perry, 21, pleaded guilty to charges of domestic battery, strangulation and criminal confinement according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Man facing charges after police chase

Perry was arrested after a chase on Dec. 4 that ended with him crashing his girlfriend’s car.

Court documents reveal before the pursuit, Perry shoved the victim to the ground, punched her in the back and face, told her she was “Satan” and threatened to cut off her toes at a house in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive.

Perry is set to be sentenced on July 16 and could face up to 11 years in prison.