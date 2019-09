FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Antoine Kelley was sentenced Friday to 70 years in prison for an April murder on South Harrison Street.

Kelley was sentenced to 60 years for murder and 10 years for using a gun in the commission of the crime, according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man’s murder trial to wrap up today

He was convicted of shooting Darius McMorris four times in August. McMorris was staying at Kelley’s home.

Kelley’s attorney claimed he was using self-defense in the trial.