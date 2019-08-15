Fort Wayne man’s murder trial to wrap up today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A jury is expected to return a verdict today in the murder trial of a Fort Wayne man.

Closing arguments in the case of 28-year-old Antoine Kelley begin today in Allen Superior Court, according to the Journal Gazette. Kelley allegedly shot a Chicago man to death inside a Fort Wayne home back on April 1st.

RELATED: Harrison Street shooting suspect arrested in Chattanooga, TN

His attorney claims that Kelley was acting in self-defense, and adds that nobody saw what actually happened.

If found guilty, Kelley could face up to 65 years in prison, with the possibility of an additional 20-year weapon enhancement tacked on.