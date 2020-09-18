Man sentenced to 60 years for Christmas Eve double stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday in the fatal stabbings of two brothers at the Coliseum Inn on Christmas Eve last year.

Pedro Salas Lopez, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter, according to the Journal Gazette. He received 30 years on each count.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to stabbing deaths of two brothers

He was originally charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of Daniel Mendez-Lopez, 32, and Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, 26.

He told officers he fought with the brothers after one of them took a knife from his bag.