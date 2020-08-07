Man pleads guilty to stabbing deaths of two brothers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A homeless man pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing two brothers to death back on Christmas Eve.

Pedro Salas Lopez, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in Allen Superior Court, according to the Journal Gazette. He was originally charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of Daniel Mendez-Lopez, 32, and Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, 26, at the Coliseum Inn on N. Coliseum Blvd.

RELATED: Stabbing leaves two dead

Police say they were called at around 7:15 p.m. and found Daniel Mendez-Lopez dead inside a hotel room, while Alfonso Mendez-Lopez was found on a second-floor balcony alive. He later died at a local hospital.

Salas Lopez told officers he fought with the brothers after Daniel Mendez Lopez took a knife from a bag Salas Lopez owned.

Salas Lopez will be sentenced on Sept. 4.