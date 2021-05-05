Man sentenced to 46 years in child molesting and kidnapping case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 46 years in prison Wednesday in a child molesting and kidnapping case in 2019.

Brent Taylor was sentenced to 40 years on one count of child molesting and six years three on counts of criminal confinement.

Taylor was convicted at trial back on March 23.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man facing child molesting, kidnapping charges

He kidnapped and sexually assaulted a teenager back in January 2019. Taylor pulled up next to a 13-year-old girl and asked if she needed a ride or wanted to make some money. After the girl told him no, Taylor grabbed her and took her to an ATM and then drove her to a church and sexually assaulted her.