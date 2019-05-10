Fort Wayne man facing child molesting, kidnapping charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is facing charges after he was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager.

Brent A. Taylor, 34, was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car on January 24.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Taylor pulled up next to the girl as she was walking to her friend’s house and asked her if she needed a ride, or wanted to make some money.

After replying “no”, court documents report Taylor grabbed her by the arm and pulled her into his car. He then took her to an ATM, before driving to a church and sexually assaulting her. Then he dropped her back off near her friend’s house where he originally abducted her.

The surveillance cameras near the ATM caught Taylor’s license plate number, and he was arrested on May 8.

He’s facing preliminary charges of child molesting, rape, criminal confinement and kidnapping.