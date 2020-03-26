Man sentenced to 45 years for 2019 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who pleaded guilty stabbing to death a 75-year-old woman in 2019 was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday.

Juan Molina, 62, was sentenced in Allen Superior Court for the stabbing death of Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He was also given 314 days of jail credit.

Duncan-Sanders was found stabbed to death inside of her home in the 3000 block of Lincolndale Avenue back on May 14 of last year.