Arrest made in Lincolndale Ave. murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an elderly woman earlier this week.

The body of 75-year-old Sally Duncan was found covered in blood in her Lincolndale Avenue home Tuesday. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Police announced this morning that 61-year-old Juan Molina has been arrested and will be charged with both murder and felony murder.

The arrest came after detectives searched two homes late last night in connection with the case, and officers say that numerous tips from the community “greatly aided” the investigation.