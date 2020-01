FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2019 murder.

A judge sentenced Amiracle N. Phifer, 23, to 30 years for manslaughter and 10 years for using a gun, according to the Journal Gazette.

Phifer pleaded guilty earlier this month in the June shooting death of Frashaune Striverson.

Phifer had planned to testify that his killing was in self-defense until he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.