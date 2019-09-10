Man sentenced to 200 years for Thanksgiving murders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne man who admitted to killing three people on Thanksgiving night last year was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars Tuesday morning.

Kameron Joyner pleaded guilty last month to killing three people on Thanksgiving night, 2018, in the 6100 block of Downington Drive. Two were also critically hurt in the shooting.

Joyner was sentenced to 50 years for each murder charge and 25 years for each attempted murder charge, totaling 200 years, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

He has been given credit for time served.