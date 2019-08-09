Joyner pleads guilty to Thanksgiving triple murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Kameron Joyner, charged with murder and attempted murder in a Thanksgiving shooting that killed three and injured 2 others, has pleaded guilty.

Joyner, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday in Allen Superior Court to three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder according to the Journal Gazette. A felony criminal recklessness charge was dismissed. Joyner will be sentenced next month.

He could face 45 to 65 years in prison for each murder charge and up to 40 years behind bars for the attempted murder charges.

RELATED: New details released on Thanksgiving shooting

Joevonn Johnson, 23, Colton Messmer, 20, and Tracey Andrews, 21, all died from the shooting in the 6100 block of Downingtown Drive in 2018. Joyner told police he and Gerald Pinkston went to settle a marijuana deal.

Another man was shot in the back while another was shot in the face.

Pinkston, who is charged with three counts of murder and criminal recklessness, has a trial set to begin on Dec. 3.