Man sentenced to 10 years in crash that killed police dog

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for a crash that killed a Whitley County police dog.

Clarence Shearer, 33, was sentenced after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and causing the death of a law enforcement animal according to the Journal Gazette. Charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness were dropped per the plea agreement.

Shearer’s sentence will be served consecutively with a 26-year sentence in Marshall County for an armed robbery and auto theft in the same case.

Shearer stole a car on July 12, 2019 near U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive. An Indiana State Trooper later saw the car going east on U.S. 30 near Fox Farm Road west of Warsaw. Shearer pulled over and let a passenger out of the car before driving off near the Meijer Drive in Kosciusko County.

Shearer then struck Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy Gary Archbold’s car after the pursuit continued into the county. The fiery crash killed Archbold’s police dog, Castorka, or Cas.