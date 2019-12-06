Man sentenced to 1 year behind bars after plea in rape case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her while her son was in the room sleeping was sentenced to one year behind bars Friday.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Charles Marcum II, 47, was sentenced to two years and 183 days, with one year executed and one year and 183 days suspended. He was also given 145 days of jail credit and was issued a no-contact order.

Marcum pleaded guilty to a count of unlawful residential entry after the victim agreed to the plea deal. He was originally charged with two counts of rape and burglary in the case.