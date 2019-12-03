Defendant asks to drop plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): He made a plea deal that dramatically reduced the charges against him… but he’s changed his mind.

Sentencing for 47-year-old Charles Marcum of Fort Wayne was set for Monday after he reached a plea deal that allowed him to plead guilty to a single count of unlawful residential entry. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, that sentencing did not happen, because he wants to take the deal back.

Marcum was accused of breaking into a home and raping a single mother while her son slept nearby. His plea deal – which was agreed to by the victim – would have resulted in a sentence of two-and-a-half years, with one year to be served in jail, after dropping charges of burglary and rape.

Marcum will now appear in court on Friday, which is scheduled as a sentencing hearing due to the court now indicating that it would vacate the plea deal.