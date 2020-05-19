Man sentenced in Huntington sex crime case

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man was sentenced in a child sex crimes case.

Jeremy Helvie, 39, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars with two years of probation according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He pleaded guilty to child molesting with a child under 14 and child exploitation with aggravating circumstance charges.

Helvie must also pay $1,815 in court fees and fines and was given 137 days of jail credit.

Meanwhile, Helvie’s girlfriend, Alissa Thomas, 40, will undergo a psychological evaluation. Her sentencing hearing is on July 20.

RELATED: Huntington woman, boyfriend accused of child sex crimes

Thomas is accused of taking nude photos of a preschooler and texting them to Helvie. Court documents also reveal she took nude photos of herself in the presence of a child. A third child also told police they received nude photos of Thomas on their cellphone.

Police also say the couple was having sex with a preschooler in the same bed. The sex crimes allegedly happened between Nov. 2018 and Nov. 2019.