Huntington woman, boyfriend accused of child sex crimes

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A man and woman from Huntington are accused of multiple sex crimes involving three children.

Alissa Thomas, 40, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Helvie, 39, are facing multiple charges according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Thomas is facing promotion of child sexual trafficking, two counts of child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

Helvie faces two counts of child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

Court documents reveal Thomas took nude photos of a preschooler and texted them to Helvie. Thomas is also accused of taking nude photos of herself in the presence of a different child. A third victim told police they were sent nude photos of Thomas on her cell phone.

The documents add that Thomas and Helvie had sex with a preschooler.

The sex crimes allegedly happened between November of 2018 and last month.

Thomas has a court hearing on Dec. 30 while Helvie has a hearing set for Feb. 10 of next year.