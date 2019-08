FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local man was sentenced today for his role in a 5-year-old boy’s death.

Daniel Pope was sentenced Friday morning to 40 years with 15 years suspended, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. After the suspended sentence, Pope will end up with 25 years in prison with 5 years of probation.

Pope previously pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in a deal to drop the murder charge.