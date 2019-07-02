Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to aggravated battery in death of five-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man charged with murdering a five-year-old boy pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday.

Daniel Pope, 29, is accused of beating Benjamyn Frederick to death in March 2018.

In February of this year, both the prosecution and defense asked for the judge to seal records relating to whether the Department of Child Services could have prevented the boy’s death.

RELATED: Gag order request approved for Fort Wayne murder trial

The Journal Gazette reports Pope pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated battery as part of a plea agreement, which calls for him to spend 25 years behind bars. Once released, he will spend five years on probation.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the murder charge.