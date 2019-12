FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A stabbing at a Fort Wayne hotel has left two people dead.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, officers were called to the Coliseum Inn, just south of the intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and Lake Ave., at about 8pm Tuesday night.

One person was reported dead soon after officers’ arrival. A second victim died of their injuries later.

The incident is still under investigation. No further details are currently available.