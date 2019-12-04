Man facing charges after police chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Wednesday morning.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report police responded to the Economy Inn at 3340 W. Coliseum Blvd. at around 2 a.m. on reports of a domestic battery that occurred elsewhere.

The suspect, Jalen Perry, 21, left the scene before officers arrived. Police later saw him walking before he got into a vehicle and sped off on Coliseum.

The chase continued to side streets near Goshen Road. Officers also learned the vehicle had been involved in an accident in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing downtown.

Perry crashed into the median wall and street sweeper near Clinton and Jefferson. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police later learned that Perry allegedly took the victim’s car for the chase.

Perry is facing charges of battery and those related to the crashes and chase.