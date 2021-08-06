Unlikely Source For DNA Sample Aids In Arrest In Lake James Slaying.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) The suspect who was arrested in regards to the murder of a Lake James woman came from an unlikely lead.

Matthew Roland Hoover of Anderson was charged Wednesday in the stabbing death of Wilma Ball, 82 according to the Journal Gazette. This after the 29-year-old left two beer cans in her home, providing detectives with DNA samples used to charge him with her June 23 murder, according to court records.

Hoover was being held without bail at the Steuben County Jail. Hoover denied ever being in Ball’s residence. But as the detectives were interviewing Hoover, they noticed he had scratches on his arms that were nearly healed which are believed to have happened during the events of the crime being committed.