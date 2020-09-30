Man pleads guilty in triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the three men arrested for a double fatal shooting that also injured one more in February pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday.

Kyaw Hlang, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and one count of felony robbery according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Hlang, Lewis Kerwins, 20, and Paul Jamesley, 23, were all arrested after three bodies were found in a home in the 2400 block of Barnhart Drive back on Feb. 26.

A woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hlang says he went to rob one of the victims.

He is set to be sentenced Nov. 6.