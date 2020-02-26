Fort Wayne Police make arrests in early morning triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Arrests have been made in this morning’s triple shooting on Fort Wayne’s Northeast Side.

WOWO News has learned that Homicide Detectives along with the Narcoitcs and Gang Unit have arrested 22 year old Kyaw Hlang on two counts of Felony Murder, two counts of murder and on outstanding warrants for a probation violation and unlawful re-entry.

20 year old Lewis Kerwins is charged with 2 counts of Felony Murder, robbery and possesion of a controlled substance.

23 year old Paul Jamesley is charged with 2 counts of Felony murder and robbery.

Police say the three were taken into custody at different locations without incident. The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members.