Man pleads guilty in murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man charged with a December murder pleaded guilty Monday, a day before his trial was set to begin.

Tyrin Boone, 41, pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife, Janaya Boone, 38. He will serve up to 55 years in prison according to the Journal Gazette.

Boone was arrested three days after housekeeping staff found the body of Janaya in her room at the Regency Inn on Coliseum Blvd. back on Dec. 11. A knife was found near her body.

Boone told police they had had an argument that day.

Boone will be sentenced on Nov. 15.