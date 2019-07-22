Man pleads guilty in Link’s Wonderland shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man charged in a 2018 restaurant shooting has pleaded guilty.

Gabriel Hicks, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder in Allen Superior Court last week, according to The Journal Gazette.

He is scheduled to go to trial Tuesday, and faces up to 56 years in prison.

Hicks shot two people at Links Wonderland on September 21, 2018. They were both left in critical condition.

In April, Hicks was sentenced to a year in prison in a separate case after he pleaded guilty to domestic battery and strangulation.

