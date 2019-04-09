Man charged in Link’s Wonderland shooting sentenced in separate case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man charged in a shooting at Link’s Wonderland last September was sentenced to a year in prison Tuesday in a separate case.

Gabriel Hicks, 30, was sentenced to a year in prison for grabbing his wife by the throat, choking her and punching her at least 20 times on December 22, according to the Journal Gazette. Hicks pleaded guilty to domestic battery and strangulation back in March.

Hicks is also charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting at the Link’s Wonderland on September 21 that left two people in critical condition. He is awaiting trial and faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.